By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:2019 NCAA Tournament, Final Four, Local TV, Mary McGuire, Minneapolis Armory, Minneapolis News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The free March Madness Music Series tipped off on Friday night at the Minneapolis Armory.

A chance to see the wildly-popular duo The Chainsmokers for less than the price of a sub sandwich was worth the wait outside for thousands. The concert was the first of three being put on by the NCAA as a part of its March Madness Music Fest.

The Chainsmokers (credit: CBS)

The Jonas Brothers will take the stage at The Armory on Saturday, and Katy Perry on Sunday.

You had to register to get one of those free tickets, which are now all sold out.

Mary McGuire

