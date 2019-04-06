Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is making a sudden return to the Twin Cities for a four-day, six-show residency.

The 45-year-old comedy legend will perform at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis’ Dinkytown neighborhood from April 14 – April 17. He’ll have two shows on both Sunday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 16.

Dave Chappelle (credit: CBS)

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m., but you’ll have to pre-register for them Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website.

Chappelle was last in Minnesota for a series of shows at Minneapolis’ Icehouse in July of 2017. He also paid a visit to WCCO-TV, and gave an exclusive interview to his friend Reg Chapman.

