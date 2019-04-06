MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From school fight songs to some of entertainment’s biggest pop stars, Minneapolis is full of music this weekend.

The recently-reunited Jonas Brothers took over the Minneapolis Armory Saturday night. It was the second of three free concerts happening this weekend.

Through the cold and the rain, some people waited since 12 a.m. to see the three brothers play. They had a lot of company.

The wait for Saturday night started before dawn for dozens of Jonas Brothers fans.

As the day went on the line and the excitement grew. The crowd stretched and circled around city blocks.

Waiting outside in the chilly April weather, some fans chose to warm up their vocal cords. This is one of the first concerts the band has played since they went on a 6-year hiatus.

After a long day on their feet, people spent more time on their feet during the concert, enjoying the music of these brothers from New Jersey.

The last concert is Sunday night when Katy Perry will take the stage. Tickets are sold out.