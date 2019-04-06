Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A collision between an ambulance and car in Fridley Saturday morning is being investigated.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Osborne Road and Highway 65. There, an Allina ambulance was traveling westbound on Osborne entering the intersection when it was hit by a 2005 Buick Le Sabre that was traveling northbound on Highway 65.

The collision resulted in the ambulance tipping onto its side.

The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time, but the state patrol says there were no significant injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Buick was issued a citation.

