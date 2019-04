MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Red Wing teenager is recovering after her car was struck by a boulder Friday evening in Wabasha County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 17-year-old Sydney Francis Flack was driving southbound on Highway 61 in Pepin Township when a boulder detached from a hillside and rammed into her Ford Focus at about 6:35 p.m.

Flack was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Wabasha, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.