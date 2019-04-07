Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Cloquet


CLOQUET, Minn. (WCCO) — The Cloquet Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying two burglary suspects.

Authorities say two people stole numerous items from a concession stand after breaking into the Northwoods Credit Union Hockey Arena in the early morning hours of March 30.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cloquet police at 218-384-4185, or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP CLOQUETPD followed by your message to 888777.

(credit: Cloquet Police Department)

(credit: Cloquet Police Department)

