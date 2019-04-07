Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
By Esme Murphy
Filed Under:2019 NCAA Tournament, Minneapolis News, Texas Tech, Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parties at the Texas Tech and UVA hotels went until the wee hours of the morning, and now fans are spending the day getting ready for the showdown.

From bonfires in the streets of Lubbock to an all-out party as Texas Tech players arrived back at their hotel, fans celebrated.

“I don’t have my voice; lost it at the game last night. We didn’t come to participate, we are here to win the whole damn thing,” Texas Tech fan Jared Owens said.

In Charlottesville, Virginia, fans stormed the streets, and in Minneapolis, they cheered the Cavaliers arriving back after their nail-biter of a win.

“We’re staying until Monday night,” Virginia fan Vicki Saunders said,

Her husband Paul said, “We are excited; loving life, loving Minneapolis and loving being here. This is just incredible.”

Both of these teams started this season with a chip on their shoulder. Virginia, of course, lost in the first round of the tournament last year when they were a one seed, and the odds of Texas Tech winning a national championship at the beginning of the season were 100-1.

Both fan bases are convinced their teams can go all the way.

