



Sunday’s Final Four Dribble event has been moved indoors due to weather, according to Minneapolis police.

The Dribble will now be held inside the Minneapolis Convention Center as part of the Final Four Fan Fest. Check-in begins at noon inside Hall B.

RELATED: Preregistration Open For Final Four Dribble Event

https://twitter.com/MinneapolisPD/status/1114911456766484480