Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Dribble, Fan Fest, Minneapolis Convention Center, NCAA Final Four


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday’s Final Four Dribble event has been moved indoors due to weather, according to Minneapolis police.

The Dribble will now be held inside the Minneapolis Convention Center as part of the Final Four Fan Fest. Check-in begins at noon inside Hall B.

RELATED: Preregistration Open For Final Four Dribble Event

https://twitter.com/MinneapolisPD/status/1114911456766484480

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.