



A new startup incubator at the University of Minnesota is helping researchers bring their inventions to market.

The Minnesota Daily reports that Discovery Launchpad at the university’s Venture Center is working with a dozen startups to commercialize publicly funded research. The incubator launched in February and pairs researchers with advisers and partners to guide them through the process of starting a business.

Many of the inventors involved are full-time faculty.

Cognitive development professor Phil Zelazo worked with the Venture Center to launch his business, Reflection Sciences. Zelazo says the center helped him incorporate his company and acquire a patent for his tools to measure and improve executive function skills.

He says he’s glad the university is helping bring science to the public.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)