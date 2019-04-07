MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar urged the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to increase TSA staffing last year.

Since then, the airport has seen additional K-9 units and more security, but Klobuchar still wants to address reductions in TSA staff.

Average passenger wait times are 30 to 60 minutes, TSA says. Between 2012 and 2017, MSP passenger traffic increased 12 percent, while TSA reduced screeners by 9 percent.

Klobuchar will meet with Dan Boivan of the Metropolitan Airport Commission to discuss increased security check point wait times. The meeting is 1 p.m. Sunday at MSP’s Terminal 1.