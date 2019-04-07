Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota head men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino has agreed to a two-year contract extension, the university announced Sunday.

After losing in the second round of the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament, Pitino completed his sixth year as the Gophers’ head coach.

“It’s an honor to be able to continue to lead this Gopher basketball program,” Pitino said.

The Gophers’ appearance in the 2019 NCAA tournament was the team’s second berth in three years under Pitino’s leadership. The first-round victory against Louisville marked just the second win in the tournament by the Gophers since 1990.

Pitino’s record stands at 112-91 in Minnesota.

