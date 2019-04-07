MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar is urging a TSA staffing increase at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport due to an increase in wait times.

The Minnesota Democrat and presidential candidate addressed longer passenger wait times during a Sunday meeting.

According to the TSA, average passenger wait times are 30 to 60 minutes. Between 2012 and 2017, MSP passenger traffic increased 12 percent, while TSA reduced screeners by 9 percent.

Despite the increase in fliers, Sen. Klobuchar says MSP has lost 50 full-time TSA workers in that time.

“With spring break upon us and after the Final Four, it is a good time to push the TSA more on adding more employees to this airport,” Sen. Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar has sent a letter to the TSA administrator, advising him to increase staffing at MSP.