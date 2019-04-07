



– Two of basketball’s biggest names faced off at the University of St. Thomas Sunday in the Kellogg’s Celebrity Crunch Classic game . Not on the court, but on the sidelines as coaches.

Charles Barkley had a few familiar faces on his bench, including former Minnesota Timberwolves player, Wally Szczerbiak, and current Minnesota Viking, Kyle Rudolph.

“It was just a lot of fun to be out here and run up and down,” Rudolph said.

“Chuck said, ‘Just run up and down a little bit and make a few threes,'” Szczerbiak added.

Although Kyle Rudolph is known for his basketball skills, spectators soon realized he has some hidden basketball talents as well.

“Deep inside of me there’s a basketball player, and to be able to come here today and let that basketball player out a little bit – it was a lot of fun,” Rudolph said.

Several sweepstakes winners were also given the opportunity to play alongside the star-studded teams. University of St. Thomas student Jack Sowada won a contest just before the game securing a spot on Shaq’s roster.

“He gave me a hug pre game. I was kind of nervous and it felt like I was hugging a brick wall,” Sowada said.

In the end, Barkley’s team, Team Pringles, pulled off the victory by three points and Kyle Rudolph was named MVP of the match.