MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two of basketball’s biggest names faced off at the University of St. Thomas Sunday in the Kellogg’s Celebrity Crunch Classic game. Not on the court, but on the sidelines as coaches.
Charles Barkley had a few familiar faces on his bench, including former Minnesota Timberwolves player, Wally Szczerbiak, and current Minnesota Viking, Kyle Rudolph.
“It was just a lot of fun to be out here and run up and down,” Rudolph said.
“Chuck said, ‘Just run up and down a little bit and make a few threes,'” Szczerbiak added.
Although Kyle Rudolph is known for his basketball skills, spectators soon realized he has some hidden basketball talents as well.
“Deep inside of me there’s a basketball player, and to be able to come here today and let that basketball player out a little bit – it was a lot of fun,” Rudolph said.
Several sweepstakes winners were also given the opportunity to play alongside the star-studded teams. University of St. Thomas student Jack Sowada won a contest just before the game securing a spot on Shaq’s roster.
“He gave me a hug pre game. I was kind of nervous and it felt like I was hugging a brick wall,” Sowada said.
In the end, Barkley’s team, Team Pringles, pulled off the victory by three points and Kyle Rudolph was named MVP of the match.