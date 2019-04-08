



Kacey Musgraves continued her year of award show domination at the 54th annual ACM Awards taking home “Album of the Year” and “Female Artist of the Year.” Musgraves 2019 release, Golden Hour, previously earned her the titles of “Best Country Album,” “Best Country Song,” “Best Country Solo Performance” and “Album of the Year” at the 2019 GRAMMYs. This year marks the second “Female Artist of the Year” ACM Award for the native of Golden, Texas who previously won the award in 2017.

Check out the video above for a behind-the-scenes look from CBS as Musgraves addresses the media following her latest ACM Awards victory.