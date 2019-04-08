Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
By Reg Chapman
Filed Under:Justine Damond, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Mohamed Noor, Reg Chapman


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After more than a week’s worth of efforts, a jury of 12 has finally been selected for the trial of a former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July of 2017.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor faces murder and manslaughter charges.

On Monday morning, a jury of 10 men and 2 women was seated. There are four alternates, two men and two women.

READ MORE: Noor Trial Judge Cautions Lawyers To Be Careful Questioning Potential Jurors

Opening statements have been scheduled for Tuesday morning. Judge Kathryn Quaintance hopes to rule on outstanding motions by Monday afternoon.

Last week, the prosecution team raised concerns about some of the language the defense is using, like “ambush of officers.” They are worried it could plant seeds in the jurors minds before the case even starts. The prosecution was also concerned about questions toward a doctor and EMT on the panel, saying the defense questions are using technical language from their professions. The prosecution wanted to make sure there are no “de facto experts” on the jury.

Reg Chapman

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.