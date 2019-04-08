Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Snow, Weather


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Put away your winter jacket and boots? Well, you might want to dig them back out, as a major winter storm look to slam Minnesota later this week.

This is not a joke. Already, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for southwestern Minnesota, where blowing snow and even blizzard conditions are possible.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the storm will push into Minnesota Wednesday, starting as rain before turning to snow as temperatures drop.

The brunt of the storm is expected to hit Thursday. Travel will likely be difficult, especially in southwestern Minnesota, in the winter storm watch area.

While much about this storm remains uncertain, there’s increasing confidence that areas of southern and central Minnesota will see significant snow. Expect the winter storm watch to expand as the storm moves closer.

Ahead of the winter storm, the weather will be mild for the end of the Final Four tournament. Monday’s highs are expected to be in the mid-60s, with isolated showers in central Minnesota.

Tuesday also looks to be warm in the Twin Cities, with highs around average, in the mid-50s.


Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.