



Put away your winter jacket and boots? Well, you might want to dig them back out, as a major winter storm look to slam Minnesota later this week.

This is not a joke. Already, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for southwestern Minnesota, where blowing snow and even blizzard conditions are possible.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for western MN and parts of the northern and central Plains where the best potential for blizzard conditions will be found Wed night-Thu. The watch will likely be expanded later when confidence increases in the location of the rain/snow line. pic.twitter.com/rOXCWOZrzk — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 8, 2019

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the storm will push into Minnesota Wednesday, starting as rain before turning to snow as temperatures drop.

The brunt of the storm is expected to hit Thursday. Travel will likely be difficult, especially in southwestern Minnesota, in the winter storm watch area.

While much about this storm remains uncertain, there’s increasing confidence that areas of southern and central Minnesota will see significant snow. Expect the winter storm watch to expand as the storm moves closer.

Ahead of the winter storm, the weather will be mild for the end of the Final Four tournament. Monday’s highs are expected to be in the mid-60s, with isolated showers in central Minnesota.

Tuesday also looks to be warm in the Twin Cities, with highs around average, in the mid-50s.