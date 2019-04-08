MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in more than 20 years the FDA is updating regulations for the nation’s mammography centers. The new rules will give patients more information following breast cancer screenings. The goal is to further reduce mortality.

Last year more than a quarter of a million women learned they had breast cancer. And in 2018 alone, the disease claimed 41,000 lives.

To further increase early detection and save lives, the FDA will amend regulations under the 1997 Mammography Quality Standards Act.

Three-dimensional mammography screening detects malignancies in dense breast tissue more accurately. So the FDA will require providers to share density information on a patients screening report.

Talking with doctors about cancer risk and treatment can be difficult and confusing. It’s hoped the new rules will make that conversation both clearer and easier.

Minnesota law already requires providers to inform patients about breast density. The rules will take effect following the FDA’s 90-day comment period.