MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new campaign in Duluth is taking a humorous approach at reminding dog owners not to leave dog waste for other people to clean up.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced the #NoDuluthPoopFairy campaign, which is collaboration between the city’s Park and Recreation Department and the Regional Stormwater Protection Team.

The educational campaign is a result of a substantial accumulation of dog waste after an unusually snowy winter.

“There were a lot more complaints than usual,” Duluth Park and Recreation staffer Kraig Decker said. And it wasn’t just folks concerned about messy footwear and offensive smells. “People were calling and emailing because they are concerned about what dog waste does to our streams. They’re a very educated group of people.”

The campaign will include a bunch of yard signs rotating around parks and trailheads. It will also include thousands of large postcards being distributed around the city through some pet-related venues, like Animal Allies.

Read more right here.

