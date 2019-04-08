MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s the song that brings many to tears. The iconic “One Shining Moment” captures the culmination of three weeks of basketball.

The music is unmistakable. Year after year, the most dramatic moments of the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament play out to a song scribbled on a bar napkin in the mid-80s.

“You just never think that something that started off as something so seemingly small and just in our little world of sports television would take on this cultural meaning,” said Alanna Campbell, One Shining Moment producer.

Campbell selects each shot in the piece.

“You’re basically binge watching basketball for three weeks and making sure you can tell the story of everything you just saw in three minutes,” Campbell said.

There’s a formula to the anthem of the tournament. She works with an editor to find memorable moments.

“It’s not always the right angle. It’s not always the perfect shot, but if it tells the story you go with it,” Campbell said.

So many have stood out this tournament.

“Zion Williamson has been such an incredible player to watch. You might not expect certain teams to go out of the tournament when they do or to make it as far as they do, but that’s part of the magic of the NCAA tournament,” Campbell said.

Going into Monday, the piece is edited up to the championship game, and then it’s a scramble at the end.

“In those last moments you have to just be prepared for whatever can happen and you have to let the game dictate the piece,” Campbell said.

Mere seconds after the final shot is added to the lyrics, it’s playing in front of the winning team and fans.

“They’re surrounded by their teammates, their families, confetti. It’s such a cool thing,” Campbell said.