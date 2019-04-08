Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pop soul artist Sara Bareilles is returning to the Twin Cities this fall.
On Monday, Bareilles announced plans to stop at the Xcel Energy Center, as part of her “Amidst the Chaos Tour.”
The singer, known for hit songs like “Brave” and “Love Song”, released her fifth studio album last week.
Bareilles is slated to perform in St. Paul on Wednesday, October 16.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.
