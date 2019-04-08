



Pop soul artist Sara Bareilles is returning to the Twin Cities this fall.

On Monday, Bareilles announced plans to stop at the Xcel Energy Center, as part of her “Amidst the Chaos Tour.”

The singer, known for hit songs like “Brave” and “Love Song”, released her fifth studio album last week.

Bareilles is slated to perform in St. Paul on Wednesday, October 16.

I told you there would be more! Here it is…AMIDST THE CHAOS TOUR! Tickets will go on sale 4/12 @ 10am local time. I hope to see you there! https://t.co/UWzRxPIxzg pic.twitter.com/FnNB6VP1Oj — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) April 8, 2019

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

