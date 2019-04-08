Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Hudson, Wisconsin


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin say a man died last week following a crash late last month that might have involved alcohol.

(credit: St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office)

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Brian Foster, of Hudson, Wisconsin, died Thursday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He had suffered severe injuries a week before, in a crash in St. Joseph Township, Wisconsin.

Officials say Foster was traveling south on STH 35 on March 27, just before 11 p.m., when he passed a car, drove onto the shoulder, hit a guardrail, which sent his Ford Focus airborne before it crashed back on the guardrail and struck a tree.

Foster was not wearing a seat belt. The sheriff’s office says alcohol might have played a role in the crash.

This is the second fatal crash in St. Croix County this month and the fourth fatal crash in the county this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.