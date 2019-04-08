



Authorities in western Wisconsin say a man died last week following a crash late last month that might have involved alcohol.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Brian Foster, of Hudson, Wisconsin, died Thursday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He had suffered severe injuries a week before, in a crash in St. Joseph Township, Wisconsin.

Officials say Foster was traveling south on STH 35 on March 27, just before 11 p.m., when he passed a car, drove onto the shoulder, hit a guardrail, which sent his Ford Focus airborne before it crashed back on the guardrail and struck a tree.

Foster was not wearing a seat belt. The sheriff’s office says alcohol might have played a role in the crash.

This is the second fatal crash in St. Croix County this month and the fourth fatal crash in the county this year.