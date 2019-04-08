



— People love their pets, but one set of owners seem to be happier than another.

According to a new survey, dog owners are about twice as likely as cat owners to say they’re very happy.

The General Social Survey shows that 36 percent of dog owners describe themselves as very happy – compared to 18 percent of cat owners who say the same.

Those who own dogs are also likely happier than those who don’t, the survey says.

Having both types of pets, however, appears to cancel each other out happiness-wise.

