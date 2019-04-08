Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Native American tribes have emerged as key players in the legislative debates over whether states should legalize sports betting.

Some oppose the idea because it could threaten their casinos. Others support legalization, but only if they retain a monopoly.

In many states, tribes are fighting sports betting or taking a go-slow approach because they worry it could force them to reopen decades-old agreements. Those agreements give them exclusive rights to operate casinos and offer certain forms of gambling.

In others, including North Carolina and Connecticut, casino-operating tribes are the ones leading the legalization efforts.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year opened the door to expanding legalized sports betting beyond Nevada.

