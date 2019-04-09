  • WCCO 4On Air

Starlight Soiree, Tubman’s annual gala to honor survivors’ journeys from fear to freedom and to celebrate the generous donors who support our mission, will be held at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront on Saturday, April 27, 2019. This theme of this year’s gala, the 10th annual, is From Fear to Freedom, celebrating Tubman’s mission of safety, hope, and healing throughout the Twin Cities.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with the champagne reception featuring light hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a cash bar. Dinner and the program will begin at 7:30 p.m., featuring emcee Alexis Thompson of myTalk 107.1’s “Jason & Alexis” show, along with musical guests International Reggae All-Stars and DJ Sound of Fujun.

TICKETS: On sale now through www.tubman.org, or call 612.767.6580. Cost is $150 per individual ticket, or $1,500 for a Premier Table for 8 guests.

