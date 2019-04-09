



The Great Minnesota Get-Together is less than six months away, and the Grandstand music lineup is filling out.

Minnesota State Fair officials announced three shows Tuesday: Trace Adkins and Clint Black (Aug. 25), Tommy James and the Shondells and Happy Together Tour (Aug. 26), and Why Don’t We (Aug. 230=).

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday. Prices are different for each show.

