Filed Under:Grandstand, Minnesota State Fair, State Fair


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Great Minnesota Get-Together is less than six months away, and the Grandstand music lineup is filling out.

Minnesota State Fair officials announced three shows Tuesday: Trace Adkins and Clint Black (Aug. 25), Tommy James and the Shondells and Happy Together Tour (Aug. 26), and Why Don’t We (Aug. 230=).

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday. Prices are different for each show.

RELATED: Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile To Perform On The Grandstand

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.