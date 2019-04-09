Filed Under:leisure, Work


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you feel like you deserve more free time, you’re far from alone.

A new survey shows the average person has just 4 hours and 26 minutes of free time per week.

If you feel like that seems to be a lot, four out of 10 people said they get even less free time than that.

This comes from a survey of 2,000 people, commissioned by H&R Block.

As a result of the paucity of free time, the average person has roughly 14 unfinished items on their to-do lists at any given time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.