



If you feel like you deserve more free time, you’re far from alone.

A new survey shows the average person has just 4 hours and 26 minutes of free time per week.

If you feel like that seems to be a lot, four out of 10 people said they get even less free time than that.

This comes from a survey of 2,000 people, commissioned by H&R Block.

As a result of the paucity of free time, the average person has roughly 14 unfinished items on their to-do lists at any given time.