MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tenants of Minneapolis’ Northrop King Building, Minnesota’s largest art complex, is cleaning up the mess after someone burglarized the shared space.

(credit: Michelle Brusegaard)

Burglars cut holes through the walls of the northeast Minneapolis building to get to other studios, according to artist Michelle Brusegaard. She said they were looking for money and electronics.

Minneapolis police are investigating.

