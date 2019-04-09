



If you thought winter was over, think again. A massive spring snowstorm has taken aim on Minnesota, with current models suggesting over a foot of snow in the Twin Cities.

And while most of us are ready to put our winter gear in storage, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says snow in April is actually pretty common for Minnesota.

“The transition from winter to spring can spawn some rather strong storms and given the right conditions, can also tap into leftover cool air from the winter,” the DNR says.

In fact, two of the biggest April snow events in recorded Twin Cities history happened just last year. (A fact, admittedly, we trust we need to remind no one of.) Last year, 9 inches fell April 2-3, and another 15.8 inches fell April 13-16. The latter storm set a new April record in the metro area.

Generally, April snow is more common in the first part of the month, but in 1893, 10 inches fell April 29-30.

If you think that there’s never been a large snow event in May, well, you know better than that. On May 2-3, 1954, 10 to 12 inches fell upon a stretch between Clearwater and the Iron Range.

So don’t but those boots away just yet. Maybe don’t ever put them away.