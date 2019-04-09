



Authorities in the north metro are asking the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says police in Coon Rapids are looking for Theodore Copeland, who was last seen Monday morning heading to Minneapolis in a Chevrolet Silverado with Oregon license plate 760BQD.

Copeland is described as standing about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green sweater, black pants, black jacket and a black hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or authorities in Coon Rapids at 763-427-1212.

