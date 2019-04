MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The murder trial for a former Minneapolis police officer is expected to begin Tuesday now that the jury has been seated.

Ten men and two women will serve as jurors in Mohamed Noor’s trial.

He’s charged with murdering Justine Ruszczyk Damond outside her southwest Minneapolis home in 2017.

Noor’s lawyers say he feared for his life after she slapped the back of his squad.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.