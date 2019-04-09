



The music lineup for one of the Twin Cities’ biggest summer concerts has been revealed.

The Walker Art Center and The Current announced Tuesday that the outdoor music festival in Minneapolis will feature eight bands, a mix of indie icons and local favorites, on two stages with the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden in the background.

On the main stage will play The National, Courtney Barnett, X, Heart Bones and deM atlaS. On the Garden Stage will play Bad Bad Hats, Adia Victoria and The Beths.

Tickets for the June 29 festival are on sale now. General admission tickets cost $69.

According to the Walker Art Center, doors to the festival will open at 1 p.m. and the music will get going around 2:30 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. There’ll be food trucks and a beer tent on-site.