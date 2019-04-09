



With conditions looking to return to the height of winter late this week, one airline is getting ahead of the storm, so to speak.

A blizzard warning has been issued for southwestern Minnesota, covering Marshall, Morris, Willmar and even the western edge of St. Cloud.

Weather officials say confidence is high the area will see heavy snow, at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, by the time the storm system settles over the state on Thursday. Along with the snow, strong winds with gusts greater than 50 mph will create blowing snow in the area, making travel close to impossible.

Because of that, Sun Country has announced it is offering waivers:

Due to forecasted winter weather conditions for Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP), Sun Country flights may experience delays. Please be sure to check your flight status frequently.

Passengers who have purchased tickets for confirmed travel to/from Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) may rebook to another Sun Country flight one time with no additional charges if:

Original tickets were purchased prior to April 08, 2019 Travel was originally for April 11,2019 and April 12, 2019 New travel commences on or before April 18, 2019 Space is available within the same cabin as the original ticket



The airline also said that passengers who wish to cancel their flights can retain the value of their ticket in the form of a voucher.