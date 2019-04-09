



Winter is coming — and we are not just talking about the potentially historic spring snowstorm headed for Minnesota.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced a new partnership with HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The organization says in celebration of the highly anticipated season eight premiere, the Timberwolves will be changing its external logo to the Minnesota Direwolves.

In Game of Thrones, a direwolf is a large wolf home to the North that is known for its loyalty and ferocity. (Historical note: Dire wolves also existed millions of years ago in North America, flourishing during the Pleistocene era.)

“Our fans love Game of Thrones, and just as important, our entire state has long celebrated being known as the North and being home to wolves,” said Mike Grahl, the Timberwolves’ chief marketing officer. “With our extreme climate and players who relish in it, we are thrilled the Minnesota Timberwolves provided a natural partnership to celebrate one of the most popular shows of this generation.”

The team also unveiled an exclusive line of Direwolves merchandise on their online store.

The Wolves face the Toronto Raptors Tuesday night in their final home game of the 2018-19 season.

Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.