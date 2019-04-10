MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is an active investigation after two people were found dead in an Orono home near Lake Minnetonka Wednesday morning.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies of the deceased, a male and female, were found by Orono officers at a home on 1700 block of Shoreline Drive in Orono. The Hennepin County Dispatch received a call at 8:31 a.m.

Orono police say there is no risk to the public. This is an active investigation and crime scene investigators are in processing the scene.

Hennepin County property records show the home is owned by prominent businessman Irwin Jacobs.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the identities of the deceased and their cause of death.

This is a developing story, so check back for the latest.