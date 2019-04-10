



— The Minnesota State Patrol says there have been hundreds of crashes and spin-outs since Wednesday morning.

Lt. Gordon Shank says that between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were 213 crashes — 33 with injuries. In the same time period, there were 177 vehicle spin-outs and 15 jack-knifed semis.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 04/10/19: 213 crashes (33 with injury, 0 serious/0 fatal) & 177 veh spin out/off the road & 15 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) April 10, 2019

In Faribault, I-35 southbound was shut down due to numerous accidents – leading to a massive traffic backup.

Related: April Snow To Make For Messy Metro Commute, Blizzard Conditions Out West

No travel advisories have been lifted for several southwest Minnesota counties.

https://twitter.com/MnDOTnews/status/1116093011342036992