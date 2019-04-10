SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Several schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there have been hundreds of crashes and spin-outs since Wednesday morning.

Lt. Gordon Shank says that between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were 213 crashes — 33 with injuries. In the same time period, there were 177 vehicle spin-outs and 15 jack-knifed semis.

In Faribault, I-35 southbound was shut down due to numerous accidents – leading to a massive traffic backup.

Related: April Snow To Make For Messy Metro Commute, Blizzard Conditions Out West

No travel advisories have been lifted for several southwest Minnesota counties.

https://twitter.com/MnDOTnews/status/1116093011342036992

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.