MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there have been hundreds of crashes and spin-outs since Wednesday morning.
Lt. Gordon Shank says that between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were 213 crashes — 33 with injuries. In the same time period, there were 177 vehicle spin-outs and 15 jack-knifed semis.
In Faribault, I-35 southbound was shut down due to numerous accidents – leading to a massive traffic backup.
No travel advisories have been lifted for several southwest Minnesota counties.