



— Nearly 60 people have been arrested and will face possible felony charges after an undercover operation of sex trafficking in the Twin Cities, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety officials.

On Wednesday, officials said investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force conducted the operation on April 4 through April 8 in several Twin Cities communities.

During the course of the operation, suspects chatted via social media with undercover agents and investigators posing as minors or sex buyers. The suspects were then arrested when they arrived at an arranged meeting place with the investigators.

Suspects were booked in Hennepin, Anoka, or Ramsey jails pending charges. Officials say 47 people were booked on probable cause felony solicitation of a minor, or solicitation of prostitution under 16 years of age and 11 people were booked on probable cause sex trafficking, promotion of sex trafficking.

In addition, 28 victims were rescued from trafficking situations, including one minor.

“This operation is an example of the aggressive steps necessary to stop traffickers and johns who buy and sell people for sex in our communities,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “We can’t let this crime continue, and we must work together to stop it.”

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of being trafficked, call 911. To report a suspected trafficking situation, call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.