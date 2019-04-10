MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It sounds a bit like a story that Rose Nylund would tell on “The Golden Girls,” opening her tall tale with her trademark catchphrase, “Back in St. Olaf …”

For years, a painting was hanging in the St. Olaf College president’s dining room in Northfield. People have thought it’s very much in the style of Norwegian painter Edvard Munch, known most famously for his painting “The Scream.”

Now, tests confirm the pigments and paint are similar to ones used by Munch circa 1900.

“Our interest as a teaching museum housed within a liberal arts college is less on the monetary value and more on the value the painting offers to our students, to our faculty,” Jane Becker Nelson, director at Flaten Art Museum, said. “It will be a gem in our collection. a reason to put our collection on the map.”

It’s believed the painting is of a young violinist named Eva, but it went unfinished when she and Munch broke up.

Art experts will still need to do more research before confirming it’s authentic.