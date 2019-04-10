



St. Olaf College is one step closer to confirming that a painting that hung on campus for decades is the work of a Norwegian master.

The Northfield college announced Wednesday that recent tests showed the painting known as “Eva” used the pigments similar to those in the possession of Edvard Munch (1863-1944), who created one of the world’s most recognizable paintings, “The Scream.”

For years, “Eva,” an unfinished portrait of a female violinist, hung in the dining room of the St. Olaf College president’s house. There were rumors that it was an original Munch work, but there was no proof, as it was donated by an alumnus without authentication.

Last year, the Scientific Analysis of Fine Arts, which has worked with the Munch Museum in Norway, took samples of “Eva” which were compared with pigments in tubes of paint that Munch used.

The results of the analysis showed that the pigments used in “Eva” are era-appropriate and similar to those used in other Munch works.

St. Olaf says the next step in determining the authenticity of “Eva” is additional research at the Munch Museum in Oslo.

