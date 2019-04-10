ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (WCCO) — Jessica Espy loves the challenge of teaching advanced placement chemistry at Mounds View High School.

“I’m learning every day, they teach me a new way to approach something, they ask me questions that I don’t know the answers to, so it’s a lot of fun to learn from them,” she said, speaking about her students. “I have always wanted to become a teacher, I didn’t know what level I wanted to teach but I fell in love with the community of high school students and how I can help build them into good citizens.”

Espy credits her aunt for her passion for science.

“She was a scientist at the National Lab in Mexico and she would come to me while she was younger and do experiments with me when I was a kid and that is where my inspiration and passion grew,” she said.

Espy has endless energy and enthusiasm when it comes to her students and that is why she is an Excellent Educator.