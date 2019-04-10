SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Several schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.
Napheesa Collier #24 of the Connecticut Huskies drives against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the semifinal round of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. The Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs won 66-64 in overtime. (credit: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx have chosen Napheesa Collier in the 2019 WNBA Draft, using their sixth overall pick.

Collier, a forward from the University of Connecticut, racked up 24 double-doubles during her senior season.

While the Lynx are not at a point of calling this a season of rebuilding, as they have too many good players, they will not be able to replace Maya Moore with one draft pick, WCCO’s Mike Max reports. She was a gift that fell to them when they had a number one pick overall.

With this draft and this season, they’re adding the pieces that can help — not blockbuster program changes, but players who can help.

The Lynx said this pick represents their highest selection since the team had third overall in 2012, when they selected Devereaux Peters.

