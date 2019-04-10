  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in an Orono home near Lake Minnetonka Wednesday morning.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies of the deceased, a male and female, were found by Orono officers at a home on 1700 block of Shoreline Drive in Orono. The Hennepin County Dispatch received a call at 8:31 a.m.

Orono police say there is no risk to the public.

This is an active investigation and crime scene investigators are in processing the scene.

The identities of the deceased and their cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

LIVE Sky4 Chopper Footage:

This is a developing story, so check back for the latest.

