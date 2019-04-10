MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar is set to appear as a guest on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“Our next guest made history this year as one of the first two Muslim-American women elected to Congress, and the very first woman of color to represent the very great state of Minnesota,” Colbert said in introducing her, as shown in the preview clip above.

This marks Omar’s first appearance giving an interview on the program, her office confirmed.

Had a great chat with @colbertlateshow – Tune in tonight on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/Zz4PWqrCUT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 10, 2019

Colbert has invited a number of politicians to chat with him on his show, especially as the host has taken a more overtly satirical and critical view of the Trump presidency.

Among the topics Omar is said to have talked with Colbert during the taping of the show are her comments and apologies about Twitter posts, her spending time with Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose congressional seat she won after he vacated it, and Wednesday’s bill about repealing the travel ban.

Colbert’s house band, by the way, can be heard playing a snipped of Stevie Wonder’s “Superwoman” as Omar enters the stage.

The show airs after WCCO 4 News At 10, at 10:30 p.m.