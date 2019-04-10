SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Several schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ilhan Omar, Stephen Colbert, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar is set to appear as a guest on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“Our next guest made history this year as one of the first two Muslim-American women elected to Congress, and the very first woman of color to represent the very great state of Minnesota,” Colbert said in introducing her, as shown in the preview clip above.

This marks Omar’s first appearance giving an interview on the program, her office confirmed.

Colbert has invited a number of politicians to chat with him on his show, especially as the host has taken a more overtly satirical and critical view of the Trump presidency.

Among the topics Omar is said to have talked with Colbert during the taping of the show are her comments and apologies about Twitter posts, her spending time with Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose congressional seat she won after he vacated it, and Wednesday’s bill about repealing the travel ban.

Colbert’s house band, by the way, can be heard playing a snipped of Stevie Wonder’s “Superwoman” as Omar enters the stage.

The show airs after WCCO 4 News At 10, at 10:30 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.