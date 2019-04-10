SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Several schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several cities are declaring snow events across the metro.

The City of Brooklyn Center and the City of Elk River made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, parking restrictions will take effect beginning Thursday at 2 a.m.

Related: School Closings/Delays

Street parking will not be permitted until the roads are plowed curb to curb. City officials say even after streets are cleared, parking will still be restricted from 2:00 a.m to 6:00 a.m.

Vehicles parked in the restricted areas may be towed or ticketed.

Multiple schools have already canceled or delayed classes for Thursday, too.

Minneapolis Public School officials say they will make a weather decision early Thursday morning about school for Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.