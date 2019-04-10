



Several cities are declaring snow events across the metro.

The City of Brooklyn Center and the City of Elk River made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, parking restrictions will take effect beginning Thursday at 2 a.m.

Street parking will not be permitted until the roads are plowed curb to curb. City officials say even after streets are cleared, parking will still be restricted from 2:00 a.m to 6:00 a.m.

Vehicles parked in the restricted areas may be towed or ticketed.

Multiple schools have already canceled or delayed classes for Thursday, too.

Minneapolis Public School officials say they will make a weather decision early Thursday morning about school for Thursday.