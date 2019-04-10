MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Minnesota and talk taxes.
Sources tell WCCO that it will be an official visit to discuss Trump’s tax cut bill.
The time or location is not known at this time.
