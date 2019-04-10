ST. JOSEPH, Minn. (AP) — The state police standards board has revoked the license of the former police chief in St. Joseph accused of misconduct.

Chief Joel Klein was placed on administrative leave in April 2018 and resigned in May.

The St. Cloud Times says the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training conducted an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and has revoked Klein’s license.

The board says its investigation found Klein had conversations with women about “exchanging sex for additional vacation time,” and made comments about colleagues’ breast sizes. Klein had worked with the St. Joseph Police Department since 2001 and became chief in 2013.

