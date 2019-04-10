Filed Under:Duluth News


DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The man arrested at Duluth East High School last week has been charged with threatening violence and possessing a machine gun conversion kit.

Travis Busch

(credit: St. Louis County)

WDIO-TV reports 35-year-old Travis Busch was at the school working as a job coach in the cafeteria when police say they received a tip that he made a series of threats related to exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

In court Tuesday, Busch’s public defender argued the comments were made to a close relative and not to anyone at the school.

Officers confiscated a pistol from Busch’s vehicle and four guns, ammunition and accessories from his home.

Judge Dale Harris set bail at $200,000.

