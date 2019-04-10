Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say a missing Coon Rapids man was found safe in St. Louis County.
Theodore Copeland, 85, was reported missing on Tuesday after the man was last seen Monday morning on his way to Minneapolis.
The Minnesota BCA announced Wednesday that Copeland was found safe in St. Louis County, about 215 miles away from Coon Rapids.
Police thanked the public for helping search for Copeland.