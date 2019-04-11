



– Two rest area buildings along Interstate 90 near Rochester are closed Thursday due to power outages, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Freezing rain has downed lines and knocked out power to the Marion and High Forest rest areas. Parking areas at the rest stops remain open, but officials say the buildings will be locked until power is restored.

The Marion rest area is east of Rochester on I-90 westbound and the High Forest rest area is west of Rochester on I-90 eastbound.

For up-to-date traffic and travel information, check MnDOT’s road conditions map.