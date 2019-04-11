MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the second straight year, grounds crews at Target Field are scrambling to prepare for a game. Snow is also being cleared from the brand new Allianz Field in St. Paul where the Minnesota United play Saturday.

It’s not exactly the kind of opening day weather Minnesota United fans, players and front office envisioned, but fortunately, much like Target Field, Allianz Field was designed for such a day.

With dump trucks and loaders, Allianz Field is preparing for a crush of fans flocking there Saturday for the stadium’s first home opener.

Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright says the stadium is designed for days like this. With a tractor scraping away ice, pipes under the field will heat it to 65 degrees.

“We’ll take off the top layer of snow so the rain in the forecast will actually meet the green grass. That will help us on the field of play, to get the field ready,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, crews are sprinkling warm water on seats and concourses while contractors deal with parking lots and walkways.

Across town, Friday’s Twins game is now canceled due to snow. But for Allianz Field, the stage is set – opening day will go on.

“You have a lot of season openers, but you only open a stadium once,” Wright said.

Provided we don’t get more precipitation between now and opening kickoff at 4 p.m. Saturday, the field should be in pretty good shape. As for fan comfort, the advice is to dress warmly and come early.

Two years ago, the Loons played in a snowy TCF Bank Stadium before 34,000 fans. On Saturday, gates open at 1:30 p.m. to give fans plenty of time to check out the new Allianz Field.