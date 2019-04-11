



— There is no mistaking that sound of tires squealing when a vehicle is stuck. And in most cases Thursday, that sound was accompanied by the smell of burning rubber

Rodney Lyles’ truck got stuck on an icy incline in northeast Minneapolis.

“It’s completely covered in ice. Forget about driving, I can barely walk, I can barely walk on this,” Lyles said.

He eventually did get moving, but only after backing all the way down the street in reverse. In north Minneapolis, a tree weighted down by the snow fell onto a car.

We saw people digging out everywhere, including at Minneapolis Fire Station 15.

“Unfortunately, we are moving snow again,” Firefighter Tom Rogalski said. ‘Got to keep the ramps clear. The trucks have a hard time going up this little incline.”

The streets are so icy that firefighters brought out the big chains and put them on the fire trucks tires. A few moments later, those chains were helping the rig get out to a call.

